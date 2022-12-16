Almost 2,000 fans swarm to Bright Vachirawit's graduation from Bangkok University

Even without the backing of his fans, the future of Thai actor Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree certainly looks bright.

In a Facebook post by Thailand's Grammy Television (GMMTV) on Wednesday (Dec 14), the 24-year-old can be seen posing for pictures in his graduation gown with a sign behind him that reads Bangkok University.

In an interview with Thai media, he said that his graduation has left him both "elated and proud".

Now that he's successfully achieved his degree in marketing, he's fully ready to commit himself to the entertainment industry, he added.

If there's an opportunity, however, Bright will consider studying for a master's degree.

The hugely popular idol, who has 16.7 million followers on Instagram, shot to fame after starring as one of the two protagonists in the boy love (BL) series 2gether, as well as his lead role in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, a 2021 adaptation of the hit manga Hana Yori Dango by Kamio Yoko.

And his co-stars in these two hit shows were also present at his graduation: Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, who acted in both 2gether and F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers; as well as Nani Hirunkit Changkham and Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak from F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.

Joss Way-Ar Sangngern and Jumpol Adulkittiporn, both Bright's colleagues under GMMTV, also attended his graduation.

PHOTO: Instagram Stories/Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree

Almost 2,000 fans also turned up at his graduation. With the huge turnout of handsome Thai actors, fans were no doubt over the moon.

But the fanservice didn't stop there, as Bright also took to the stage and sang Good Time, the original soundtrack of one of his most recent dramas Good Old Days.

Bright even walked into the seated audience and took a wefie together with the crowd of fans.

"Fans' support is very important to me," Bright told Thai media. "When doing my job or going through turbulent moments in life, having that group of people who love and support me and follow my works truly gives me the vigour I need to keep going on."

ALSO READ: BTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty amid tight security, cheering fans

khooyihang@asiaone.com