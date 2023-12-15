'She almost didn't make it': Singaporean actress Nadiah M.Din gives life-saving tip after 10-month-old daughter chokes

Would you be able to stay calm if your baby started turning blue?

Local actress Nadiah M.Din had to when something dreadful happened to her 10-month-old daughter Naeema "in a split second".

"Naeema almost didn't make it… My dearest daughter choked and unfortunately, it was to the extent where she already started turning blue. She was blue, her lips were blue, she was almost purple," recounted the 33-year-old in an Instagram video posted yesterday (Dec 14).

According to Nadiah, who is now based in Malaysia, her eldest daughter Inaaya, four, was doing art and craft on a table when a small decorative item dropped onto the floor and got picked up by Naeema, who put it in her mouth. This went unnoticed by her and her two helpers.

"The floor was clear in my vision. We vacuumed, mopped and everything. I told my helper I wanted to go up to the second floor to the toilet… then I heard [a choking sound] so I rushed down," said Nadiah.

One of her helpers who was feeding Naeema boiled carrots assumed she was choking on the food.

Nadiah then noticed something was amiss when Naeema continued to have difficulty breathing even after the carrot was removed from her mouth.

Following her "motherly instinct", Nadiah then tilted her daughter 45 degrees and attempted to deliver chest thrusts with three fingers on each hand and "tiny" pressure, something she learned prior to having kids.

However, her attempts were futile. "To my horror… Naeema started turning blue. She started to struggle, her legs started to flip because she couldn't breathe."

In the spur of the moment, Nadiah remembered a choking tool she had purchased online about six months ago when she moved to her home in Malacca.

"My hands were trembling…I started pressing the tool against her nose and lips, you have to cover both, and then pumped and pulled it out," said Nadiah as she held back her tears, demonstrating how she did it.

"It (the decorative item) came out with a tiny bit of blood because it was hard and a little sharp. But this tool saved my daughter's life."

She explained that their helper didn't see that prior to giving Naeema the soft piece of carrot, there was already something in the baby's mouth.

Nadiah added photos of the small blue item that was lodged in Naeema's throat and emphasised how everyone needs the choking tool, which looks like a suction pump with a mouthpiece.

"Everybody needs this. This could potentially save your children's life… I know of a mother recently who lost her son due to choking on a hot dog."

Concluding, Nadiah mentioned the importance of maintaining your cool when such emergencies happen: "You need to be calm. If you're not calm, the situation could backfire. So stay calm and keep yourself educated."

Netizens took to the comments section to thank Nadiah for sharing the story, with some recounting their own experiences.

One mother wrote: "I lost my eight-month-old son after he choked on food (Heinz pureed banana) handled by my helper back in 2006. I was at work and couldn't get home on time to save him. I still get flashbacks from time to time."

"Thank you for sharing! I don't have a kid but I'll get this just in case any kids around me might need help using it, including my nieces and nephews," commented one netizen.

"Every parent's nightmare! Thank god dearest Naeema is well and doing fine. May this video create awareness for other parents out there. This could even potentially prevent another child from a choking incident!" another remarked.

