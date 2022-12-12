'Aloomi' and 'pishing'? Felicia Chin helps Jeffrey Xu learn English, other actors sympathise and find them cute

They may have been together since 2015, but newlyweds Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu still give us 'honeymoon' vibes.

The pair, who wed on Oct 2022, shared two video clips on Instagram last week of them learning English together. Specifically, Felicia was helping Jeffrey with the pronunciation of some words on his script.

First up on the 'chopping block' was "alumni" but Jeffrey, who hails from China, was tripping up. He initially mangled the pronunciation as he read it as "aloomi".

After Felicia, 38, read it out for him once, he then pronounced "alum" as "alang" before Felicia corrected him and he likened it to the word "alarm".

Jeffrey, 34, learned the word pretty fast but he asked: "Why is it [pronounced] 'nai'? There's no 'e' or 'a' at the back of the word."

The video ended with Felicia letting out a loud guffaw.

In part two of their journey, Jeffrey was running through his script and there were the words "tool" and "phishing". He already knew how to pronounce the former but the latter had him stumped.

"'Pu...shing'? 'Pishing'?" he said apprehensively before asking Felicia: "What is this? Is this 'pishing'?"

He further pointed out that "phishing" was used with "email" in hopes that Felicia might be able to get a better idea.

"Honestly, I don't know how to pronounce this but I think it should be 'fishing'," she replied with a laugh. However, Jeffrey cast doubt on her response and told her "don't lie to me" as he said fishing is a sport and has nothing to do with emails.

However, Felicia was vindicated and let out a victory cheer when they checked the pronunciation online and it turned out that she was right.

Their learning adventures had netizens fawning over them with most of the comments describing how cute they are, while the others were a mix of messages of encouragement and also praising the way Felicia made it fun for Jeffrey.

Other local celebrities also left comments and like us, they obviously enjoyed the content.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

Jesseca commented: "I really like this series [of videos]."

Girl, you're preaching to the choir. Let's hope Felicia gets the hint.

ALSO READ: 'I looked like a ball with some facial hair': Shane Pow puts on weight and belly dances outside Esplanade for new drama

bryanlim@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.