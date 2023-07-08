'I always look in the women's section first': MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon reveals penchant for genderless fashion

He may be a top athlete in a male-dominated sport, but Choo Sung-hoon often finds fashion inspiration in the women's section.

The MMA fighter, also known as Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama, will share his penchant for "sharing clothes" with wife, Japanese model Shiho Yano, in the next episode of variety show Boss in the Mirror, South Korean media reported on July 7.

The show involves bosses self-reflecting to create a better working environment for their employees, and the episode will feature Sexyama, 47, retired MMA fighter-turned-host Kim Dong-hyun and their juniors in the sport.

The episode, which will air on Sunday (July 9), involves Sexyama becoming a "fashion coach" for Dong-hyun and the rest, sportsmen who mostly wear gym clothes.

In the preview, Sexyama said about his fashion sense: "When I go to a department store, I always look at the women's clothing section first.

"I will check the cut and fabric, and there are many styles that men's clothes do not have, so if the size fits, I will wear it unconditionally."

Sexyama also said that his favourite bag is one he borrows from his wife, also 47.

On the host panel, Jun Hyun-moo — self-identifying as a man who keeps up with trends — said: "I enjoy wearing my mother's clothes."

While on the topic of fashion, host Hwang Kwang-hee (formerly of idol group ZE:A) spoke about another style icon, G-Dragon (BigBang).

"He once gave me a fedora as a gift, and a year later it was displayed as a main product in the store," the 34-year-old said.

Praising G-Dragon's forward-thinking fashion, Kwang-hee found similarities between his style and Sexyama's.

Though Sexyama offered advice, it didn't mean his juniors were ready to take it.

While he picked out fashionable items for them, Dong-hyun, 41, considered the former's choice for him — a deep V-neck fishnet vest — "too big".

"Are you kidding me?" he laughed.

Sexyama countered: "But I'm [even] shorter than you!"

