Amanda Seyfried 'grossed out' by male fans asking about Mean Girls weather report scene

Amanda Seyfried felt "grossed out" by male fans asking about the Mean Girls weather report.

The 36-year-old actress played Karen Smith — who believed she could predict the weather with her breasts — in the 2004 cult classic comedy, and she has blasted people who approached her at the time referencing the scenes.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

Amanda also reflected on the challenges child stars face nowadays with the rise of social media, and she admitted it "must really f***ing suck".

She added: "I think being really famous [young] must really f***ing suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world.

"I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed.

"It can get stressful. I've seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let's go in the opposite way."

Meanwhile, Amanda recently opened up on the importance of not being typecast as "the pretty blonde" after Mean Girls, which led to her joining HBO series Big Love.

She said: "At the very beginning of my career, if I hadn't done Big Love, I was going to be Karen Smith.

"All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were just, like, blonde girl friends. I wasn't going to be the lead, because for whatever reason I didn't fit into that. I don't know what it was."

Filmmaker Mark Waters — who was at the helm of Mean Girls previously admitted the film would need to be "more PC" if it was made today.

He explained: "There's a lot in the movie that is very 'un-PC'.

"I would think there would be more micro-managing over things you should or should not be portraying with teenage girls doing to each other and the way they relate to boys.

"It's hard for me to delve into what would or would not be considered too 'un-PC' but we made light-hearted jokes about the gym coach having affairs with the students with lines like, 'Step away from the underage girls.'

"You can't really make that joke, it's very transgressive. We did it in a light-hearted no big deal way, but it is a pretty big deal."