Amanda Seyfried says she shot nude scenes early in her career as she didn't want to 'upset' anyone

Amanda Seyfried shot nude scenes early in her career because she didn't want to "upset" anyone.

The 36-year-old actress - who has stripped off in a number of movies, including 2006's Alpha Doh - told Net-a-Porter's digital title, Porter, she was convinced she would lose work if she didn't do what she was asked, even if she wasn't entirely comfortable.

She said: "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on - like, are you kidding me?

"How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

The Dropout star - who has daughter Nina, five, and son Thomas Jr., 22 months, with husband Thomas Sadoski - came out of that time in her life "pretty unscathed" and these days she considers herself "uncrushable" when it comes to her career.

She told the latest cover story for Net-a-Porter's digital title, Porter: "Nothing can crush me completely, when it comes to work. I'm uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life, unless it has to do with my family.

"Obviously, being a parent changes your perspective on things, but it's not just that. It's finally coming to the point of, it's okay to be proud of your work.

"It's okay to be proud, it's okay to have confidence - it's actually really important."

The Mamma Mia! star added that, despite being confident, she is never entitled and thinks she owes a lot of her career to "luck" as well as hard work.

She said: "I've never gone a day without feeling like I've worked really hard. I have no entitlement.

"I mean, I'm entitled to respect, I think; we all are. But I have no entitlement issues. I have many strokes of luck and a lot of hard work and a lot of being in the right place at the right time. I understand all of that."