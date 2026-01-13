Amanda Seyfried's Golden Globe Awards dress took 400 hours to make.

The 40-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday in a white strapless sweetheart gown by Versace and the fashion house have revealed the custom creation took weeks to produce.

She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for The Testament of Ann Lee, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Long Bright River.

Versace's Sarah Goetz Salomon said in a video of Amanda's fitting for Vogue: "There is what you see, but there is all the work inside as well, and this is how she feels so comfortable in it because it's like a dress inside the dress.

"It took around 400 hours to be made."

The Mamma Mia! actress — who accessorised with a geometric yellow gold and diamond necklace from Tiffany and Co. — was thrilled with her look.

She said: "It's very flattering to have something built for you, but it also becomes more flattering on you because it was built for you.

"My body has changed so much in my 30s through two pregnancies.

"And with a dress like this, I care less about what my body is doing and how it looks.

"I feel more of the freedom that I have mentally to not worry about it as much and just enjoy the fact that I'm wearing something so beautiful...

"I don't need a statue. I already look like one!"

The actress often favours Versace on the red carpet.

She said: "There are a few houses that I've always turned to again and again because I feel comfortable, but I also feel like they're breaking the mould a little bit. Versace is one of those houses."

Amanda's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, sees her client's style as classic and timeless with a quirky streak and felt her Golden Globes dress was the perfect creation thanks to its blend of 1950s Old Hollywood glamour and modern touches such as the diagonal drapery and a dramatic train-turned-stole.

She said: "Versace Atelier, it's just a dream, the fit, the couture vibe of it all, but the drape adds the Amanda quirk.

"Amanda is classic and timeless, but she's just a quirky girl and she has a quirky sense of fashion, and the drape is the Amanda to me...

"The design of this dress really harks back to couture from the 50s, and it also looks very modern, which is just, that's the fashion dream."

