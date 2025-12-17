Amanda Seyfried's stage fright is stopping her from performing on Broadway.

The 40-year-old actress used to dream of starring on Broadway, but Amanda admits that she'd be too anxious to sing in front of a live audience.

Speaking about the challenge of singing in The Testament of Ann Lee, the new historical musical drama film, Amanda told Vanity Fair: "I'm always striving to just be a little better. But this movie has made me step back a bit and appreciate what I already have.

"My voice coach is like, 'Where have you been' because I've known her for so long, and I'm like, 'I'm okay now.'

"I think my plan was to do a musical on Broadway, and then I made the decision to never put myself through that — because to be honest, my stage fright is like, life's too short.

Amanda has actually found it liberating to accept that she'll never sing on Broadway.

She said: "When I decided that I wasn't gonna do that for the foreseeable future, I just took a step back from voice lessons.

"I remember that day on set, actually. I was in Budapest, and I remember thinking I'd had two nightmares back to back about doing this musical on Broadway. I was just talking to my agent in a little break in my corseted dress and thinking, 'I can't" put myself through that.'

"It's a devastating thing to uncover about myself, but it doesn't mean I'm weak. It just means that I know myself well enough to know that this will break me — and that was really liberating."

Amanda made her feature film debut in the teen comedy Mean Girls back in 2004.

The movie — which also starred the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey — proved to be a huge hit with cinemagoers, and Amanda is still regularly reminded of the project.

Asked if she's re-watched Mean Girls, Amanda told Variety: "No. It's on often enough, though.

"I love it. I really love seeing my face on people's T-shirts. I'm a little resentful because Paramount still owes me some money for the likeness. Every store sells Mean Girls T-shirts with our faces. Don't I [get something from that]? Even the girl at TSA tells me it's her favourite movie."

