Amazon Prime teams with Ridley Scott for Blade Runner 2099 TV sequel

The replicants are back.

American streaming service, Amazon Studios, is following up its multi-million-budget The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fantasy series with a sci-fi icon, and bringing a small-screen sequel to Blade Runner.

It has tapped original movie director Ridley Scott to continue the iconic sci-fi franchise as executive producer, and Blade Runner 2099 is primed as a sequel to the seminal 1982 film, and its recent 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The premise of Blade Runner is a dark future faced with ecological ruin, and revolves around mankind and rogue android replicants that are completely indistinguishable from humans. It is an adaptation of noted sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick’s novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?.

The property is being adapted by Alcon Entertainment, the company behind SyFy and Amazon Prime’s hit sci-fi series, The Expanse, which has ended its run. Silka Luisa, showrunner of Apple TV+’s upcoming Shining Girls, will produce and serve as writer for Blade Runner 2099. While not stated, sources indicate that Scott could direct episodes if the series moves forward.

This will be the second small screen take on the property, which has been revered but challenging to find an audience with the mass audience. In 2021, Adult Swim developed Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an adult anime series that saw The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick voice the show’s female replicant protagonist.

