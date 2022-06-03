Amazon pulls The Boys and Invincible from Prime Video service in Singapore

With The Boys Season 3 about to premiere on June 3, Amazon Prime TV has done a gotcha, and seemingly pulled the whole series for viewers in Singapore. Invincible, an adult-themed animated superhero series, is no longer available as well.

The Boys, adapted from Garth Ennis's award-winning comic book series, is about a group of badass vigilantes taking on superheroes that are "as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods" but who abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The show, starring Karl Urban, launched in 2019 to rave reviews and critical reception. It is also an R-rated series with plenty of blood, gore, and herogasm.

The adult themes may be why The Boys Season 1 and 2, as well as Invincible, are no longer available. The earlier seasons were technically available on the local service but not on the Amazon Prime app for viewers in Singapore, as the only way for local viewers to watch the series was to do it via the browser.

Weirdly, for a brief period, these shows somehow became available on the Amazon Prime app. And now, just before The Boys Season 3 comes out, they've been pulled off again. The browser method doesn't work anymore as well.

Cue Katy Perry's Hot N Cold.

Also, oddly, The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated spin-off of the mainline series is still available on the app.

That leaves fans of The Boys in Singapore with only one choice - using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

We have reached out to Amazon Singapore for comment.

In the meantime, The Boys Season 3 arrives on June 3 (for folks not in Singapore) on Amazon Prime Video

This article was first published in Geek Culture.