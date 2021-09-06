Amazon's first trailer for The Wheel of Time teases epic fantasy

Game of Thrones who?

Amazon has finally dropped a full trailer for its long-gestating The Wheel of Time adaptation, based on the classic book series by Robert Jordan. Fans of the books can breathe a sigh of relief, because it looks like Amazon has spared no expense in bringing this story to life.

Watch the trailer below:

The Wheel of Time’s story takes place in a massive fantasy world where only certain women are allowed to access magic and its powers. The series follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who is a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful female organisation.

After she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on an epic world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is foretold to be the Dragon Reborn. The Dragon Reborn will either save or destroy humanity, which is how these stories usually go.

The Wheel of Time books span over 14 entries, of which author Robert Jordan only wrote 11 before passing away. Writer Brandon Sanderson then took over for the final three books.

Fans won’t have to worry about the creative team having to make up their own ending for the story - if they ever get that far into it. The series has been in production since 2019 and a second season is already in development, so Amazon is certainly committed to it for now.

The Wheel of Time will premiere with three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 19, 2021. New episodes will follow weekly. Amazon also has another fantasy epic in the works: The Lord of the Rings.

