Amber Heard announces birth of twins

Amber Heard has welcomed twins.

The 39-year-old movie star — who already has a four-year-old daughter called Oonagh — is "delighted" to have welcomed daughter Agnes and son Ocean into her family.

A spokesperson for the actress told People: "Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family.

"Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."

The Hollywood star has also taken to social media to share the news with her followers.

Amber — who was married to actor Johnny Depp between 2015 and 2017 — wrote on Instagram: "Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years.

"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.

"I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x. (sic)"

Amber — who now lived in Madrid, Spain — announced the arrival of her first child via an Instagram post in July 2021.

The movie star wrote at the time: "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life. (sic)"

[[nid:717747]]