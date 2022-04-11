Amber Heard hopes she and Johnny Depp can move on after defamation dispute

Amber Heard hopes that she and Johnny Depp can "move on" after their defamation dispute.

The 35-year-old actress was sued by her ex-husband for $50 million (S$68 million) for defamation after she wrote a piece for the Washington Post newspaper in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. Amber did not name Johnny in the article and has countersued in return for $100 million — with the case set to begin in Virginia on Monday (April 11).

Discussing the trial on social media, the Aquaman actress said: "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks.

"As you may know, I'll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.

"Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse."

Amber — who was married to the Pirates of the Caribbean star from 2015 to 2017 — continued: "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.

"I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."

She concluded: "At this time, I recognise the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive through these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A."

According to court documents, both Amber and Johnny will give in-person testimonies at the trial with actors Paul Bettany and James Franco, as well as Tesla founder Elon Musk, doing the same virtually.