Amber Rose claims ex-boyfriend Kanye West pressured her into wearing revealing outfits during relationship

Amber Rose has claimed her ex-boyfriend Kanye West pressured her into wearing revealing outfits during their relationship, saying she "cried" when he made her wear a see-through dress.

The 41-year-old model, who dated the rapper from 2008 to 2010, alleged he has a pattern of dressing his partners in provocative clothing, including his former wife Kim Kardashian and his most recent partner Bianca Censori.

Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber said: "Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is."

Kanye, 47, has faced criticism for his influence over wife Bianca's style, with the 30-year-old model frequently seen in see-through and minimalist outfits.

The pair married in December 2022, weeks after Kanye finalised his divorce from his first wife Kim Kardashian.

Their relationship made headlines for their provocative public appearances, including at the Grammys earlier this year, where Bianca arrived in a fur coat before revealing a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

Amber suggested Kanye's fashion choices for his partners stem from his desire to make them objects of admiration.

She added: "He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman.

"He wants all his friends to want to f*** his girlfriend.

"He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable."

Podcast host Shannon asked Amber whether she dressed a certain way to please Kanye, to which she responded: "I was young. When you're that young, it's like okay, you're buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool.

"But if you look at old pictures of me when I was dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on. I have baggy jeans, a T-shirt, a big jacket.

"I raided his closet when he wasn't home because I used to hate to dress like a w****."

Amber also recalled a specific incident where she wore a see-through dress at Kanye's insistence, despite her protests.

She went on: "I cried. I remember crying. I was in like, Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him, saying, 'I don't f****** want to wear this s***, I don't wanna wear it'."

She alleged Kanye dismissed her concerns, telling her: "You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius."

Amber added: "It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it, but I went in wearing it. They ate me up on the internet."

