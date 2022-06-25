'In America, guns have more rights than women': Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift hit out at US abortion decision

Kim Kardashian has condemned the Supreme Court's decision to terminate the constitutional right to abortion in the US.

Lawmakers in the US caused uproar across the globe after the landmark Roe v Wade ruling - which makes terminations illegal for millions of American women - was overturned on Friday (June 24).

Joining the protest, the SKIMS founder posted to her Instagram Story: "In America, guns have more rights than women."

The 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman - who is also known for her prison reform work and passed her baby bar law exam - then shared a series of reactions to the shocking news, including former First Lady Michelle Obama's statement.

The 58-year-old attorney said: "I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land - a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions."

She said: "When we don't understand our history, we are doomed to repeat its mistakes."

Obama then shared links to both Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women Reproductive Justice Hub for those wanting to take action.

Taylor Swift, 32, responded to the statement by saying the law change has left her filled with horror, adding: "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."

The 1973 Roe v Wade battle centred around 'Jane Roe' - a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey.

She was a single mother pregnant for the third time who wanted an abortion, and sued the Dallas attorney general Henry Wade over a Texas law that made it a crime to terminate a pregnancy except in cases of rape or incest, or when the mother's life was in danger - arguing the law infringed on her constitutional rights.

President of the United States Joe Biden blasted the ruling as "un-American" in an address from the White House, adding it was a "sad day for the court and the country" and calling the move "wrong, extreme and out of touch".

