American actor Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,700 tip for waitress

Donnie Wahlberg left a US$2,020 (S$2,739) tip on a $35.27 restaurant bill.

The 51-year-old actor is a regular customer at a branch of Marshland in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and always asks for waitress Denise Andrews to serve him.

While Denise knows her famous customer is always a "good tipper" she was stunned by what he left for her last Saturday (Nov 7).

Restaurant owner Marty Finch told People magazine: "Donnie has been here before in the past and he always asks for [Denise].

"He had his normal order: steak tips with some grilled asparagus and some poached eggs. She always knows what he wants.

"When he left he just said, 'Denise you're all set. The payment is on the table. She always says he's a very good tipper anyway but her jaw dropped, to say the least, when she saw that amount of tip."

The eatery also shared a photo of Donnie's receipt - including his handwritten tip and the signature #2020tipchallenge -on Instagram in a public message of thanks.

They captioned the post: "A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was 'who's up next?!'(sic)"

Marty admitted the generous gesture had been "uplifting" for everyone at the restaurant and he praised Denise for being quick to share the sum with her colleagues.

He said: "Denise was very generous. She tipped out her fellow waitstaff and the guys in the kitchen, and she actually donated too.

"She's working on getting two families turkey meals during the holidays, so she's generous herself. Donnie said to pass it on, to keep this positive stuff going, so she's trying to do that as well."

The Blue Bloods actor and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, previously left the same tip for their server at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, in January this year.