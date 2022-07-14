Ana de Armas says relationship with Ben Affleck helped her realise she doesn't belong in LA

Ana de Armas says her relationship with Ben Affleck helped her realise that Los Angeles isn't where she belongs.

The Blonde star found being the subject of a media storm when she was involved in a year long romance with the Gone Girl star "horrible".

The 34-year-old actress added to Elle magazine: "Yeah, which is good. That's one of the reasons why I left LA"

Ana - who lived in the city for seven years watching her friends' lives become media fodder - continued: "Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be. It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."

Ana - who now lives with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis in New York City - added: "it's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

The Knives Out star split with Ben in Jan last year - who moved on from the brunette beauty by rekindling his romance with his ex Jennifer Lopez - with the pair citing the 49-year-old actor's need to focus on his children; daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex Jennifer Garner.

At the time of their split, an insider explained: "Ben and Ana have split up. They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn't working in the way they both wanted it to anymore. This was a mutual decision."

"They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on. At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives."

