'Ancient history': How Sharon Stone sees infamous leg-crossing scene in Basic Instinct

Sharon Stone has described her infamous leg-crossing scene in Basic Instinct as "ancient history".

The 63-year-old actress starred as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 movie but feels she has addressed the memorable scene in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

Asked about the incident on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Sharon said: "I've talked about everything I've really had to say about that in the book. So that's where I'm at with that. It's ancient history for me."

Sharon claimed in her memoir that a member of the production team had told her to remove her underwear during the scene and only saw it for the first time as she watched the film "with a room full of agents and lawyers".

She wrote: "That was how I saw my vagina - shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything - I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'"

Meanwhile, Sharon also opened up on her out-of-body experience after she suffered a near-fatal brain haemorrhage and stroke in 2001.

The Total Recall star explained: "I had a near death experience and people discuss these in many ways. People discuss them from a scientific perspective and discuss them also from a spiritual perspective, I believe they're both.

"In my case, when this happened to me I had all these things people talk about where you see this kind of light - that you leave your body, that you have this feeling of being pulled outward and upward.

"I had a sense of seeing people that had gone before me, I had a sense of communicating with them and sort of an ephemeral sense - not really with dialogue per se - but I did have a sense of understanding that we were communicating and then suddenly I had this gigantic pain like I'd been kicked in the chest

"Now I do not know if I was defibrillated or if this is just how it happened with me, but then I was back in the room. And it was very clear that I had chosen to be back in the room and not chosen to continue on that journey ... I think that's really all I can say to describe it."