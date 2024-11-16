And the next Oscars host will be... Conan O'Brien

LOS ANGELES - Comedian, writer and former late-night host Conan O'Brien will be the host of the 97th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Friday (Nov 15).

It will be the Emmy-winner's first time hosting the ceremony, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

"He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humour, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a statement.

"His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honour the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

O'Brien, 61, had his own comedic quip on his new gig.

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," said O'Brien.

The comedian is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan.

[[nid:704875]]

He follows in the footsteps of fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the 2024 Oscars.

"Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host--he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television," said Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.