Anderson Cooper becomes a father for the first time

The 52-year-old presenter revealed his happy news on his CNN show, Anderson Cooper 360, on Thursday (April 30), telling viewers his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper had been born via a surrogate on Monday.

Showing off a series of photos of his son, he said: "It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead.

"It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.

"On Monday, I became a father. I've never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.

"He is sweet and soft and healthy, and I am beyond happy."

Wyatt is named after Anderson's father, who died during open-heart surgery when the news anchor was just 10 years old, while his middle name, Morgan, is a family name from his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, who died last year.

Anderson also shared photos of the new arrival on Instagram and wrote: "This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

"My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side.

"I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs (3.2kg) at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.(sic)"

Anderson went on to thank his "remarkable" surrogate and the medical team who helped fulfil his dream of fatherhood.

He continued: "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth.

"Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him.

"It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children.

"My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."

The presenter expressed his regret that his parents and brother Carter - who took his own life in 1988 - are not around to meet his son but thinks they would all be very happy for him.

He wrote: "I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him.

"I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."