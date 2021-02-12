Anderson Cooper still lives with ex to co-parent son, but they're never ever getting back together

Anderson Cooper still lives with his ex to co-parent his son.

The CNN News anchor and his former partner Benjamin Maisani might have split but they are still keen to work together to give his son, Wyatt Morgan, the best life.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about their relationship, he said: "We get along really well. It's weird, but it works. He wasn't really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we broke up. But then he came around the idea, and now he is just such a great parent."

However, Anderson was quick to shut down talk that the pair might get back together. When Ellen joked that "maybe y'all wil get back together", Anderson immediately said "no" and shook his head.

Anderson previously admitted he wishes he had become a father sooner.

He said: "I don't think I would have made the decision if I didn't feel I was really ready. And I definitely have, yeah, I just feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. And I mean, I wish I had done it sooner and it's just, it's extraordinary to me, sort of the amount of, I mean, I've been, been able to spend the whole, days.

"I mean, all my time with him really, during this pandemic and it's just, it's been amazing ... And I can't, I've never like woken up early in the morning. I now like bolt out of bed at 7:00 without an alarm clock or 6:30. And I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45 and I love, I mean, I just love every aspect of it and it's just truly the greatest thing ever. And I sort of just feel like I, what was I doing before?"

Anderson also admitted he feels his "life has begun" now he is a father.

He shared: "When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid.' This is a dream come true. It feels like my life has actually begun.

"There's something about having a child that makes you feel connected to what is happening and you want to make sure that the world this child is growing up in is a better one. You suddenly worry much more about the future of all of us."