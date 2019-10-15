Andie Chen: Lack of sleep is preventing me from having baby no. 3

He's one of the most sought-after star in the Singapore entertainment scene, but actor, Andie Chen, is known for more than his acting chops these days.

The 33-year-old father of two is widely perceived as being a caring husband to wife, Kate Pang, and doting dad to their bundles of joy: Aden and Avery.

WHAT'S THE HARDEST THING ABOUT BEING A DAD?

"Well, I'm not a big fan of the baby poop; but I think the sleep is the one that gets me the most, just not getting enough rest. I think it's getting better now but before my kids turned two, I think that period is just [shakes head and mimics explosion].

"I think lack of sleep is the main thing that's stopping me from having a third baby.

Just those two years, where you can't function properly as a human being is a major deterrent. You know when people say you get used to not having enough sleep? Nope, that's a lie. You never get used to it.

"I mean having children is worth it but it's not easy. The thing I love about being a dad though is experiencing things for the first time again. When your child first smells a flower, or touches rain, you get to do that again too."

WHO DO YOU THINK HAS IT HARDER WHEN IT COMES TO PARENTING: THE DAD OR THE MUM

PHOTO: Instagram/andiechen

"The mum has it harder because they deal with so much more. It's one of the few remaining perks of being a man in our time.

"Mums have to balance everything and it's a lot of work. For example, sometimes when I'm tired I sleep alone and my kids sleep with my wife.

She doesn't give me a hard time for that, I just have to help her with her chores a little bit and she thinks I'm super dad.

"But definitely the mum has it harder now. 10 or 20 years down the road there could be a shift but right now, it's the mums that are struggling more."

HOW HAS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR DAD AFFECTED YOUR OWN ABILITY AS A PARENT

"I didn't have a lot of guidance on the rules of life, like what were the morals I should have followed, what were the values I should have had, I didn't really have that when I was young.