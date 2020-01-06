Andie Chen: Thank you, Covid-19

At a time when people are mad that Covid-19 has ruined 2020, local actor Andie Chen is thanking the coronavirus because he is grateful the pandemic has allowed him to learn some precious lessons.

As part of the Dear Covid-19 project — which publishes letters from young Singaporeans from all walks of life who are going through their own struggles and/or victories during the pandemic — 34-year-old Andie Chen penned down his thoughts on the situation.

He made it clear that Covid-19 is "a killer", but he's not "blaming" the virus — "After all, what is the point of blaming a natural occurrence?" — and thinks that the arrival of the pandemic serves as a warning.

He wrote: "Some people view your arrival as punishment for the human race and its collective and perhaps somewhat irresponsible behaviour, but I think you are here to warn us.

"To warn us that we are unprepared for possibly far worse attacks that are now seemingly inevitable. To warn us that the direction and pace we are collectively moving at is not sustainable and will eventually result in our own demise.

"And most importantly, to warn us that what we have now is precious and that we should all learn to practise unabating gratitude, never taking our lives for granted."

While he acknowledged the large scale casualties and disruption that Covid-19 has caused and how it all feels like the "end times", Andie is also grateful for the opportunity presented to strengthen familial and community bonds.

And it is through this trial by fire that he feels he's become a better person.

He added: "I have witnessed how savage you are as you inexorably bring destruction to so many families who are now suffering the consequences of your ruthlessness. But if anything, you have undoubtedly gifted me with grit, patience and compassion.

"Tough times build and shape character. Thanks to you, I have been standing up to my fears as I strip away my frustrations. Thanks to you, I will no longer focus on the things I cannot control, and instead, on the things I can. And that, Covid-19, is what will put me in good stead to become a better person - for my family and for my country."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

bryanlim@asiaone.com