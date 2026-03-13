Andrea Bocelli invites Timothee Chalamet to his concert to help him understand opera's appeal

Andrea Bocelli has invited Timothee Chalamet to one of his concerts to help him understand the appeal of opera.

The 67-year-old legendary tenor is the latest classical performer to weigh in after the Hollywood star suggested "no one cares" about opera or ballet, and the singer has made the offer in attempt to appeal to his "sensitive" side.

In a statement to People, Bocelli said: "I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothee, who understands the power of emotions, may one day discover that opera and dance draw from that very same source.

"Should he ever be curious, I would be happy to welcome him as a guest at one of my concerts.

"Sometimes it only takes a few minutes of hearing this music live to understand why, after centuries, it continues to be loved all over the world."

The singer praised the way both art forms "answer a deep need for beauty, truth and emotion", as well as the ability to evolve and move between generations.

He added: "I believe we often tend to keep our distance from what we have not yet truly encountered.

"Opera and ballet are art forms that have crossed centuries and continue to speak to the human heart, because they answer a deep need for beauty, truth and emotion.

"They are not arts of the past, but living languages that can still move us, make us reflect, and bring different generations together."

Marty Supreme star Chalamet has faced fierce backlash over his comments in a resurfaced clip from his live conversation with Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey for Variety.

In the video, the 30-year-old actor said: "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera where it's like, 'Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore'.

"All respect to the ballet and opera people out there … I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I'm taking shots for no reason."

Since the video went viral, he's been blasted by both worlds, including 43-year-old ballet dancer Misty Copeland, who even promoted Timothee's movie Marty Supreme on social media last year with a throwback picture of her doing ballet as a child.

Speaking at a panel for Aveeno, she said in a clip shared on TikTok: "First I have to say that it's very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting Marty Supreme with respect to my art form.

"But I think that it's important that we acknowledge that, yes, this is an art form that is not 'popular' and a part of pop culture as movies are. But that doesn't mean it doesn't have enduring relevance in culture."

She continued: "I think it's often mistaken when something is popular that it's meaningful or more impactful. There's a reason that the opera and ballet have been around for over 400 years."

Misty also argued that the Wonka star wouldn't be where he is today without its impact.

She concluded: "I mean, he wouldn't be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren't for opera and ballet, and their relevance in that medium. All of these mediums have a space and we shouldn't be comparing them."

