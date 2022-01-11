Andrew Garfield says lying about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home was 'weirdly enjoyable'

Andrew Garfield says he found lying about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home to be "weirdly enjoyable".

The 38-year-old actor returned to the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the recent superhero blockbuster and admits that he embraced keeping his involved in the project despite persistent rumours.

Speaking to The Wrap, Andrew said: "It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable."

Andrew likened the experience to the party game Werewolf, where players have to kill their friends without their identities being revealed.

He said: "It was like this massive game of Werewolf I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun.

"There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do."

The Hacksaw Ridge star continued: "I placed myself in that position of, well, what would I want to know?... Would I want to be lied to?... Would I want to discover it when I went into the theatre?

"I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job of convincing me he wasn't in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That's what I would want."

Andrew was joined in the movie by fellow former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.