Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas reveals split from actor

Andrew Garfield has split from his girlfriend Kate Tomas.

The Amazing Spider-Man star has been linked to Kate — who describes herself as a "philosopher, and spiritual mentor" — since March when they were pictured on a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in Malibu, California but now Kate has confirmed the romance ended "months ago".

Kate made the revelation on Instagram after a follower asked if she was still dating the actor.

The fan wrote: "[Are you] still dating Andrew Garfield? ... Tell him I'm a fan of him, please."

She then replied: "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved."

Kate previously opened up about the relationship and insisted she feels as if her own achievements were being overlooked because of who she was dating.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man. I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow."

Kate — who has previously been married four times — went on to reveal she hated the "misogynistic nature of that interest [in my relationship] — criticism of how a woman looks, of what [she] does for work."

She also claimed paparazzi taking picture of the couple only use snaps of her looking bad.

She added: "They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst".

According to the publication, Kate also shared her experience of being in the public eye in an episode of her own podcast, admitting she wasn't prepared for all the hate from online trolls.

She explained: "Nothing could have prepared me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less than in every conceivable way."

Kate added that she was using techniques to "reclaim the power that has been taken" but said: "The most powerful form of psychic protection is knowing who you are and being ok with that."

Andrew has previously been linked to stars including model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022 and his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone.

