Andy Cohen to host a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special

Andy Cohen is set to host a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special.

The E! reality show is set to come to an end when its current season wraps later this year, but fans won't have long to wait until they can see more from the famous family, as Andy Cohen is set to sit down with the Kardashian/Jenner clan for a TV special which will look back on all 20 seasons of the hit show.

In an announcement video posted on Twitter, Andy said: "We're doing a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons!"

And the clip - which was posted to the official KUWTK Twitter - was captioned: "The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by @Andy! Coming soon..."

The final season of the show premiered on March 18 after the family - including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - confirmed the programme would be ending back in September.

Kim wrote at the time: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

And Kim also thanked all those involved in making the series, as well as those who have stuck around to watch all the episodes.

She added: "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives.

"Without Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With love and gratitude, Kim."