Andy Lau has a really good reason for not holding a wedding banquet and not following anyone on Douyin

Hong Kong superstar boomer Andy Lau went boomz recently when he joined Douyin — the Chinese equivalent of TikTok — and amassed over 45 million followers on the platform in just two days.

On Feb 8, the 59-year-old held a Q&A livestream with his fans, managing to attract a staggering 32 million viewers at one point. A netizen asked him why he isn't following anyone on the platform and Andy gave a really good — even commonsensical — explanation.

He said everyone is his friend and he wants to follow all of them, but he's worried he would unintentionally leave out someone. So, he might as well not follow anyone.

He later also talked about why he hasn't held a wedding banquet since marrying his long-time love Carol Chu in 2008. The couple have a daughter named Hanna, who was born in 2012.

"If I hold a wedding dinner, what if I accidentally missed out on inviting a good friend? This would definitely upset them. So I decided not to invite anyone and skip the banquet totally," Andy said.

