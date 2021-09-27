Andy Lau turns 60, treats fans to mini online concert

HONG KONG - Mega star Andy Lau, who usually celebrates his birthday with his fans, turned 60 by meeting them online instead of in person.

In a recorded mini concert released on Sunday (Sept 26), a day before his birthday, the Hong Kong singer-actor performed three songs - his 1994 hit Forget Love Potion, the classic The Moon Represents My Heart and a newer song, Till The End, released in July to mark his 40 years in show business.

Referring to Forget Love Potion, one of his signature songs, he said: "Do I have to ask if you remember this song? I have sung it for many years.

"Time really flies. This time last year, I prepared a live broadcast for all of you, but it feels like just two or three days ago."

In the 15-minute clip, which was uploaded to his fan site Andy World Club, he also talked about his life over the past two years, during which he was in quarantine three times in Guangzhou and Beijing.

He had just come out of his third quarantine and revealed that he did absolutely nothing during that time.

In the past, the famously hardworking star said he would memorise his script and work out while stuck in a hotel room.

"This time, for 21 days, I didn't do a single thing. Very lazy. Just sleep and eat," he said jokingly. "I wanted to grow fat but didn't manage to put on any weight."

He ended with a fervent wish for the pandemic to be over so that he can meet his fans in person on his next birthday.

