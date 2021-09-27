Andy Serkis knows The Batman will be "special".

The Hollywood actor - who will star as Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming movie alongside Robert Pattinson in the lead role - was unable to talk much about his new role, but he knows it will be a "pretty amazing picture", as he heaped praise on his friend and director Matt Reeves.

He told Screen Rant: "I've been totally forbidden to speak about The Batman, of course. But what I will say is that I'm pretty certain Matt Reeves, who is a very dear friend of mine and of course we've worked together on the Planet of the Apes movies, I know for a fact he's making a pretty amazing picture. I really think it's going to be special."

Matt Reeves previously admitted he hopes he's brought something original to the Batman franchise.

He said: "Paul Dano plays a version of The Riddler that no one has ever seen before. He's such an incredibly creative actor, so what he's doing I think is going to blow peoples' minds. And then to have Zoe Kravitz, her iteration of Selina Kyle - to me that's incredibly exciting.

"You have an iteration that you've never seen of what she's doing, but it touches on all of these iconic things that people know from the comics."

Matt was determined to make his own mark on the franchise, although he understands the need to connect his movie to the comic book stories.

He added: "It's always about trying to square what you know with what also is new, and that is really part of the exciting process of making a Batman movie which is to find a way to make it your own, and to find a way for the actors to make it their own, and yet still connect all of these things so people go, 'Oh that's my Selina. I know who that is.'"