Andy Serkis open to returning in new Lord of the Rings films

Andy Serkis is open to returning in the new Lord of the Rings films.

The 59-year-old star voiced Gollum in the original fantasy trilogy and is willing to reprise the part for the "multiple" new movies that are in the works at Warner Bros.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Andy said: "I adore those guys and they are a second family to me.

"I've spent so many years making films with them. I love their sensibility and their take; it's filmmaking on a different kind of level. You live and breathe it. And so, yes, if some opportunity were to come up, it would be an amazing thing."

Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy revealed last year that they are "honoured" to be working on the new projects based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books as they believe that the author's universe "remains largely unexplored" on the big screen.

They said in a statement: "20 years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realise the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen.

"The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans.

"But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film.

"The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honour, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure."

Elijah Wood starred in the franchise as Frodo Baggins and admits that he has concerns about the new films and hopes that those making them have a passion for Tolkien's work.

He told GQ: "I'm fascinated and I'm excited. I hope it's good. I'm surprised — I don't know why I'm surprised, because of course there would be more movies. Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money.

"It's not that a bunch of executives are like, 'Let's make really awesome art.' And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce.

"But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive."

