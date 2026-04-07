Andy Serkis to reprise role as Alfred Pennyworth in Batman sequel

Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman: Part II.

The 61-year-old actor is reportedly all set to join the cast as Bruce Wayne's butler for Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book blockbuster sequel, which is set to start filming in London in June.

According to Deadline, Serkis has found a way to fit his productions days for The Batman: Part II around his upcoming movie Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum.

He was recently asked if he would be getting to return for the DC Studios movie, and explained that he'll be able to join the rest of the cast and crew later in 2026.

He told Screen Rant that he's "a little bit busy" with directing and starring in The Hunt For Gollum, which means he "won't be joining them immediately".

However, he added that "by the end of the year, I will be" working on The Batman: Part II, which will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as the Caped Crusader.

Serkis added: I obviously can't say too much about the film other than that I am really excited about going back into the world and working with Matt Reeves again, who I've now worked with a number of times, and he's a dear friend, and Rob.

"And the script and the story and the new story really does speak to Matt as a human being and what he feels about life.

"Rob and he got on brilliantly. And I can't say any more than that, but yeah, the relationship continues to be one of a very close, slightly at odds, but beautiful relationship."

Last month, Pattinson gave a hint of what to expect from the film.

He told Deadline: "The script is extraordinary. I think it's gonna be a really, really special movie and very, very different, even from the last one.

"I was really, like, 'Oh wow! OK!' It's gonna be interesting to see it come out. It's taking some big swings."

As well as Pattinson's hero and Serkis as Alfred, The Batman: Part II will see the return of Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James 'Jim' Gordon.

The DC flick — which is slated to land in cinemas in October 2027 — will also introduce Marvel stars Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face, and Scarlett Johansson in an undisclosed role.

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