Ang Lee to be honoured with BAFTA Fellowship for his contribution to film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hugh Grant, and Tom Hiddleston are to present at the BAFTAs.

The three are just some of the stars who will be at the virtual award ceremony from the Royal Albert Hall, London on Sunday (April 11).

Other Hollywood stars appearing to present the winners with their trophies will be Chiwetel Ejiofor, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and James McAvoy. David Oyelowo will also present alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal, Jonathan Pryce, Sophie Cookson, and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor.

There will also be a number of virtual presenters from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger.

All nominees will appear at the ceremony virtually.

Meanwhile, Ang Lee is set to be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at this year's ceremony.

The 66-year-old director - who is behind hit films including Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi and Crouching Tiger - will be recognised for his contribution to film.

He commented: "England has been particularly good to me in my career, especially with Sense and Sensibility, which was like a second film school for me. It's a tremendous honour to receive the Bafta Academy Fellowship and be counted among such brilliant filmmakers."

Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA's Film Committee, added: "Ang Lee is a master of his craft. He is an incredibly versatile, daring, and exceptional filmmaker who effortlessly moves between genres. His films have been truly ground-breaking both in terms of their technical expertise and for the subject matters he tackles.

"His pioneering work in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi and so many other titles not only showcase his technical ability and deep understanding of the filmmaking process, but also his ability to infuse every story - no matter how epic or simple - with humanising characters we can all relate to on an emotional level through his exceptional work."