Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara files to drop 'Pitt' from surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara has filed to drop "Pitt" from her surname.

The former couple's 21-year-old daughter is one of six children they had together before their split in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade in a relationship.

According to People magazine, court documents show Zahara filed a petition with the Superior Court of California for a change of name.

A source close to Brad, 62, told the outlet: "It's sad to see someone repeatedly publicise their successful alienation of their children from the other parent."

The filing is said to date back to April 28, just days after Zahara's brother Maddox, 24, filed to legally removed the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor's last name.

Angelina, 51, and Brad, whose divorce was finally in December 2024, also have children Pax, 22, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, together.

In 2024, Shiloh was granted a name change, and now goes by Shiloh Jolie, while Zahara has made a few hints that she could have changed her name too.

On May 17, when she stepped out last month for her college graduation for a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, there was another suggestion about the name change.

Although she was listed in the commencement programme as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, when she went to collect her diploma her name was read out as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Last summer, she introduced herself as she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, and said in a video shared by Essence: "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie.

"And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."

At the event, she gave a speech about mother-daughter bonds, and reflected on how the love she and Angelina share is a "found one" after she was adopted by her parents as a baby in 2005.

She said: "It felt challenging to find the words.

"Not challenging because I don't value it, but because my mom and I have a unique, almost kindred relationship that can be hard to put into words."

"I was adopted at six months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people.

"I am grateful to have had a role model show me what it looks like to be a decent human being."

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