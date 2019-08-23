Angelina Jolie gets emotional accompanying son Maddox on first day of school in Seoul

Angelina Jolie appeared at Seoul's Yonsei University to drop off her son Maddox, 18, who is starting his biochemistry course on Aug 21, 2019.
PHOTO: Instagram/xx_efu
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Angelina Jolie just got an A grade for being a great mother.

A video posted on Wednesday (Aug 21) showed the 44-year-old Oscar winner turning up at Seoul's Yonsei University to drop off her son Maddox, 18, who is starting his biochemistry course.

They were previously seen scouting for universities in South Korea in November 2018, and Jolie made sure she was by his side again on his first day at Yonsei.

"I leave today; today is the day I drop him off," Jolie was heard talking to other students in the video.

But leaving him in Seoul while she returned to the United States was not easy for the mother.

It would have made for an easier transition for her if he had opted to study in, say, New York University which he had reportedly considered.

"I'm trying not to cry," Jolie added, casting a look at Maddox whom she adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002.

She has five other children.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Angelina Jolie celebrities

TRENDING

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover

SERVICES