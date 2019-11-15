Angelina Jolie has been on 'few dates'

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Angelina Jolie has reportedly "been on a few dates" since she split from Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star ended things with the 55-year-old actor back in 2016 and, although their marriage is yet to be officially dissolved in the eyes of the law, Angelina feels ready to put herself back out there again and meet someone new.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that the 44-year-old actress has "been on a few dates" but "nothing serious" has come of it as it's not her "top priority."

The insider explained: "She isn't closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it's not her main priority.

"She's all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce."

Angelina - who has children Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Brad - recently said she "lost" herself after she and the 'Fury' star went their separate ways after two years of marriage.

She said: "I don't know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit. I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation. It was a complicated moment, where I didn't recognise myself anymore, where I had become ... how can I say ... smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily visible."

Angelina felt a "deep and genuine sadness" when her marriage fell apart.

She explained: "I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end ...

"On top of all this, I suffered some health issues. All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive."

Meanwhile, Angelina and Brad have reached a custody agreement over their children but they are still working through the financial element of their divorce.

