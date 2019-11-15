Angelina Jolie has been on 'few dates'

Angelina Jolie has reportedly "been on a few dates" since she split from Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star ended things with the 55-year-old actor back in 2016 and, although their marriage is yet to be officially dissolved in the eyes of the law, Angelina feels ready to put herself back out there again and meet someone new.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that the 44-year-old actress has "been on a few dates" but "nothing serious" has come of it as it's not her "top priority."

The insider explained: "She isn't closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it's not her main priority.

"She's all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce."

Angelina - who has children Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Brad - recently said she "lost" herself after she and the 'Fury' star went their separate ways after two years of marriage.