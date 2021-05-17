Angelina Jolie was 'really challenged' by homeschooling kids

Angelina Jolie was "really challenged" by homeschooling.

The Mr & Mrs Smith actress - who has Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with ex-husband Brad Pitt - is thankful all her kids are "capable and smart" so they didn't need to rely on her to guide them through the work supplied by their various schools when in-person teaching was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She told HELLO! magazine: "I have four different schools going on with six different kids, so it's all different.

"I'm also terrible with math and I question history, so I'm a really challenged parent when it comes to a lot of this stuff.

"Fortunately, I have very capable, smart children. They are getting through, but it's hard."

The 45-year-old actress is giving her focus to her children right now and she couldn't be happier with where she is in her own life.

She said: "Right now, I just want to raise my children well.

"They are all at those very special ages where you want to not miss a moment. You do your best to get it right before they are out into the world on their own and having to face everything.

"You hope to get all of the good stuff in. I'm the most grounded I've ever been in my life and that allows you to be more free.

"When you're older, you can tackle bigger things. Life is very full and I complain very little these days. As long as my kids are healthy, I have everything I need."

Angelina believes the key to happiness is being an "honest person" and a good friend.

She said: "What really gets you through life is being a good friend, making good friends, and being an honest person.

"If you can go to sleep at night feeling that you've been yourself and you've been straight, you can live clean and be right with yourself.

"Don't let other people define who you are. The most important thing is to figure out what is uniquely different about you, not how you are like other people.

"Try to stay with that, be strong and brave and don't let them change you."