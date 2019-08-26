Angelina Jolie's embarrassing goodbye to son Maddox

Angelina Jolie let out an "embarrass-your-children ugly cry" as she dropped her son Maddox off at university in South Korea last week.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, is attending Yonsei University in Seoul where he'll be studying biochemistry and Angelina, 44, admitted that saying goodbye to him at the airport was difficult.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I had the big glasses, and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... And he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave. I am very proud of him. He is ready - he's good.

"I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

Angelina revealed that it was emotional saying goodbye to Maddox but all of his siblings - Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - came out to say goodbye to him.

She shared: "What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport - some jumped into the car to take him - and everybody was, it was very...

"When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all - without any kind of prompting or pushing - give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other."

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Maddox - who Angelina adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia - has been preparing for his arrival in Yonsei by studying Korean.

A source said: "He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei. He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare."