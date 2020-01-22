Animated British royal comedy The Prince to make debut on HBO Max

Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK - Animated versions of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday.

"The Prince," is the brain child of Gary Janetti, a producer on the outlandish animated hit show "Family Guy" and the groundbreaking sitcom "Will & Grace."

The show was inspired by Janetti's Instagram account with close to a million followers, and explores the life of British royalty through the eyes of six-year-old Prince George, the oldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's parents also will be characters - with actors doing their voices of course.

The greenlighting of the animated series comes as Prince Harry and his actress wife attempt to step out of the limelight and away from their roles in the royal family, a move that has roiled Buckingham Palace and dominated British tabloids.

Janetti will write and executive produce "The Prince." Walt Disney Co.'s 20th Century Fox Television is producing the show.

A release date has not been set.

