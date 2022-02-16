Animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim sets 2024 release

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is coming to theatres. The original animated feature from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation is set for release on April 12, 2024.

First announced in June 2021, The War of the Rohirrim explores the story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep. It is set hundreds of years before filmmaker Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, which included a lengthy battle sequence taking place at the fortress.

The animated film will also dive into the blood-soaked era of the mighty king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand. Director Kenji Kamiyama ofBlade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is helming the project.

ALSO READ: Middle Earth is moving: Amazon shifts Lord of the Rings series to UK

Joseph Chou (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) will produce, with a script from Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, based on a script from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews — the same team who created The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

With a release date confirmed, cast announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim can be expected soon.