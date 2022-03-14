Ann Kok returning with new drama after 4 years

Veteran Singaporean actress Ann Kok is ready to tackle TV dramas again.

After a four-year hiatus, with her last drama being Hello From The Other Side in 2019, the 49-year-old will be taking on a role in the new 130-episode series translated as Doctors Are Not Gods.

The story portrays the relationship between doctors and patients, and Ann plays a head nurse caught in a complicated relationship with characters played by actors Chen Hanwei and Shaun Chen.

This is Ann's ninth time working with Hanwei since their first collaboration over 20 years ago. They've worked in dramas such as Heavenly Ghost Catcher (1995), The Morning Express (1995), Daddy at Home (2009) and It Takes 2 (2012).

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Ann mentioned how much of a joy it was to be acting again with Hanwei as they can openly discuss their roles with ease.

"Shaun and I had fewer scenes together in our previous dramas and he's rather quiet, but both of them are very dedicated to their work," said Ann of her co-stars.

The drama, which also stars Zhang Zetong, Gini Chang, Sheryl Ang and Herman Keh, will begin filming in April.

