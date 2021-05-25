Anna Faris had an 'immediate kind of intimacy' with fiance Michael Barrett

Anna Faris had an "immediate kind of intimacy" with her fiance Michael Barrett.

The 44-year-old actress began dating the cinematographer in 2017 and the pair revealed their engagement last year.

And now, Anna - who has eight-year-old son Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt - has said she bonded with Michael immediately.

She said: "We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

Anna also said the pair's blended family spent much of their time in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic travelling the US with their camper van.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: "We bought a camper van and travelled with a portable printer for school. Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."

Meanwhile, the Overboard actress recently said she felt as though she was competing with her former husbands - Chris Pratt and Ben Indra - as they were both actors.

She said: "My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."

And Anna said she "ignored" a lot of things in her past relationships, and often didn't talk to anyone about the problems she was facing.

She explained: "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realise that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have.

"In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."