Anna Paquin proud to be bisexual

Anna Paquin is "proud" to be bisexual.

The Flack actress - who married her True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer in 2010 - spoke out to defend herself in response to a series of hateful comments added to an earlier Instagram post she'd made to celebrate Pride Month, which runs throughout June.

She shared a graphic which read: "I'm a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man."

She then added in the caption: "If he doesn't have a problem with it why should anyone else?"

The 38-year-old star also suggested those who didn't support her views should unfollow her account.

She wrote in another post: "Hey! FYI (for those unaware) June is LGBTQIA+ pride month. So the folks who put their bigotry on display in the comment sections of my recent posts why don't you hit that unfollow button right now.(sic)"

And she added in the caption: "...and go f*** yourselves #bipride #lgbtqiapluspride (sic)"

The Piano actress also wished different terms were used instead of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

She shared a photo of a rainbow-painted face featuring the words: "It's not a phobia, you're just an a*****" and wrote: "I would love for us to come up with a term that doesn't paint the bigots as victims of 'fear'."

Anna came out in 2010 as part of a PSA for the Give a Damn campaign, which featured various stars speaking out for equality.

And after previously describing herself as a "non-practicing bisexual", she further clarified her sexuality in a 2014 interview.

She said: "Well, I am married to my husband and we are happily, monogamously married."

Interviewer Larry King said: "But you were bisexual?"

Anna explained: "Well, I don't think it's a past-tense thing.

"Are you still straight if you are with somebody, and if you were to break up with them or if they were to die, it doesn't prevent your sexuality from existing. It doesn't really work like that."