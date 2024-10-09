Anne Hathaway sends 'very personal' apology over 'awful' 2012 interview

Anne Hathaway has sent a "very personal" apology over an "awful" interview.

The Devil Wears Prada actress has responded to reporter Kjersti Flaa over a "cringe" interview the pair had in 2012 to promote Les Miserables, which saw the now 41-year-old actress deliver one-word answers and refuse to answer her first question in song after a joke by the journalist.

In a new TikTok video a week after reposting the awkward chat, Flaa said: "I have to say, I was pretty shocked [by the apology].

"I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did and she did something pretty amazing."

Flaa revealed that in the "long email", Hathaway explained what she was dealing with herself at the time and said sorry for the "awful interview".

During the initial conversation, the Hollywood star simply said "no" to questions about whether she remembered her first crush, or if she thought "love was more passionate" during the time period of Les Miserables.

Flaa — who has also been critical of Blake Lively after a car crash interview in 2016 — admitted the apology is "so touching to me".

She continued: "Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed. I was just so grateful that she did that.

"It was a very personal note and we decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did because I thought that was just so amazing."

She accepted the star's apology for her behaviour 12 years ago and will get to speak to Hathaway again to promote her next movie.

She added: "I said, 'If you ever want to sit down and talk about it, I'm here.'

"And she invited me to interview her for her next movie that's coming out in May.

"I have so much respect for people who own up to their mistakes and say they're sorry. Sorry is such a powerful word."

