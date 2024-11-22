Anne Hathaway to star in Colleen Hoover's Verity movie adaptation

Anne Hathaway is to star in the movie adaptation of Verity.

Following on from the success of 44-year-old author Colleen Hoover's first foray into Hollywood with It Ends With Us, Hoover will now see her 2018 romance-thriller novel move from the page to the big screen — with Hathaway, 42, to star.

The actress will be reuniting with her The Idea of You director Michael Showalter for the film, with both serving as producers alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Jordan Mollick, Stacey Sher and Hoover.

Verity follows writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is given the chance to complete the last three novels in a beloved book series because author Verity Crawford has had to put her pen down due to medical reasons.

After moving into the famed writer's house to go over Verity's notes, Lowen discovers the author has been left largely unresponsive following a car accident, and also learns Verity's two twin daughters had died mere months after her near-fatal incident.

With these revelations swirling around her head, Lowen soon finds herself falling in love with Verity's husband Jeremy, and also stumbles across an autobiographical manuscript penned by the writer, which reveals dark secrets about the life of the author.

The Amazon MGM Studios picture, which is being written by Antosca, will reportedly be one of two Hoover novels to make it to the big screen after this year's It Ends With Us proved to be a box office hit — bringing in US$340.7 million (S$458.5 million) at the worldwide box office against a production budget of US$25 million.

With the success of It Ends With Us — which starred Blake Lively and Jacob Elordi and was an adaptation of Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name — Universal Pictures are said to be working on movie version of the writer's 2022 book Reminders of Him after the studio won a bidding war for the story rights.

The novel follows a woman whose relationship with a suave but abusive neurosurgeon is thrown into disarray when her first love unexpectedly re-enters her life, forcing her to make an impossible decision about her future.

While it was rumoured the upcoming romance-drama would hit cinemas on Feb 13, 2026, no director or actors have been attached to the project yet.

