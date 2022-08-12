Anne Heche not expected to survive car crash, family say

Anne Heche is "not expected to survive", her family have said.

The 53-year-old actress suffered a severe anoxic brain injury following a high-speed, fiery car crash in Los Angeles late last week (Aug 5), and she is currently being kept on life support while it is being determined if any of her organs are "viable" to be donated, as per her wishes.

A statement on behalf of Anne's family and friends read: "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

Anne's family and friends have praised the star's ability to "spread kindness and joy" in her life and say she will be remembered for her "courageous honesty".

They added: "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

"She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Earlier this week, the Donnie Brasco star was in a "critical condition" in hospital following the smash, which left her with burns that required "surgical intervention".

Her representative said: "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.

"She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Anne crashed into a house in the LA neighbourhood of Mar Vista at high speed on Friday.

One local resident Lynne Bernstein who lives in nearby Venice with wife Natalie, recently told how he and neighbours Dave and Gabriel were able to talk to Anne after she drove "almost all the way through" a house and her car "almost immediately" caught fire.

Dave was able to get into the back of the car to speak with the driver.

Lynne said: "She responded that she wasn't doing real well.

"He actually talked to her briefly. Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something... if she was okay and she said she couldn't."