'Well-informed hantu': Annette Lee and Nurul Aini dress as ghosts to dole out tips on saving electricity

Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, these 'ghosts' have some good tips to give.

Local actresses Nurul Aini and Annette Lee recently did a skit starring as themselves and also a ghostly variant.

In the video uploaded on Instagram on July 1, the two women happily stroll into Annette's apartment before being met with a hijab-wearing ghost (played by Aini).

"As long as darkness endures, I shall remain," she says comically.

The rational solution in this scenario would be to turn on the lights immediately, but human Annette hesitates in order to save on the electricity bill.

As the two squabble over what to do next, ghost Annette appears.

These ghosts funnily have human-like qualities to them — they begin to sweat with the lack of air-conditioning due to thrifty human Annette's refusal to turn it on.

Not even supernatural beings can stand the hot and humid Singapore weather because the two 'spirits' quickly interject to provide suggestions.

"Some of the households we've haunted, they do simple things such as adjusting the air-conditioning settings, switching on the fan instead of the air-conditioner or just switching off unused appliances," says ghost Annette.

Her afterlife bestie chimes in to introduce Singapore's two available electricity plans — the fixed rate plan which has "same prices, more certainty" throughout the contract period and the floating rate plan which has prices that fluctuate depending on market conditions.

It seems like this convinced human Annette as she turns on the lights, to the ghosts’ dismay. They quickly burn and disintegrate the same way our beloved Gong Yoo went down in Goblin (2016).

Amused netizens joined in to joke around in the comments section of the post.

"So entertaining I didn't even realise I got tips on saving electricity," said one netizen.

Another remarked: "What a well-informed hantu (ghost in Malay)."

"This hantu is good at ironing her clothes and hijab," said a third user, to which Aini agreed: "Hantu neat."

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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