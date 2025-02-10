Anora's Sean Baker wins Best Film at Directors Guild of America Awards

Anora's Sean Baker won the coveted Best Film prize at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards on Saturday (Feb 8) night.

The 53-year-old filmmaker beat off competition from Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) to take the prestigious Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for his comedy drama.

Speaking on stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, he said: "My imposter syndrome is skyrocketing right now, as well as my cortisol levels. It's such an honour to be recognised by my peers."

He went on to thank his directing team, cast, crew and producers.

He said: "Obviously I've tortured you and I'm so sorry. They were able to pull off a US$6 million (S$8.14 million) film shot on film in New York City in 2023 — almost an impossibility."

And praising the cast who "put everything into it", Sean went on to single out lead actress Mikey Madison.

He said: "Working with [Mikey] has changed the way I will be directing actors in the future, because of what she gave. Hearing her incredible ideas... a year before production, what she wanted to bring to the production and what she did bring to it. [She has] an incredible career ahead."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF1_5AjxJ9O/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The win will likely make Sean a frontrunner for the Best Director prize at the upcoming Academy Awards as 19 of the last 22 DGA Theatrical Feature awards have gone on to win the accolade at the Oscars, with a total of just eight failing to do so since the DGA established the honour in 1948.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, RaMell Ross bagged the Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film prize for Nickel Boys, while the Documentary honour went to Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev for Porcelain War.

On the TV side, Shogun director Frederick E.O. Toye won the Dramatic Series category for the Crimson Sky episode, while the Hacks episode titled Bulletproof led Lucia Aniello to a win for Comedy Series, despite The Bear having three nominations in the category.

Similarly, The Penguin had three places on the Movies for Television/Limited Series shortlist but it was won by Steven Zaillian for Ripley.

Michelle Yeoh presented Ang Lee with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The veteran filmmaker said: "I hope that my whole career can be a never-ending film school."

The event was hosted by Judd Apatow for the sixth time and he poked fun at his own work in contrast to Ang's impressive filmography.

He quipped: "In the same year, 2005, Ang Lee made the groundbreaking movie Brokeback Mountain, I made The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which featured two guys saying, 'You know how I know you're gay?' for a solid five minutes.

"That is why he is being honoured and I am hosting for the sixth time."

DGA Awards list of winners:

Theatrical Feature Film: Sean Baker - Anora

Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film: RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Documentary: Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev - Porcelain War

Dramatic Series: Frederick E.O. Toye - Shogun, Crimson Sky

Comedy: Lucia Aniello - Hacks, Bulletproof

Movies For Television and Limited Series: Steven Zaillian - Ripley

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming: Liz Patrick - Saturday Night Live, John Mulaney / Chappell Roan

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials: Beth McCarthy Miller - The Roast of Tom Brady

Reality Programmes: Neil DeGroot - Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, The Cliffs of Ireland

Children's Programmes: Amber Sealey - Out Of My Mind

Commercials: Andreas Nilsson

[[nid:713949]]