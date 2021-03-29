Another Transformers movie is coming from DC films 'Blue Beetle' director Angel Manuel Soto

It has been a long three years since we last saw the robots in disguise in cinemas. Paramount is coming back with a new movie that will now feature Director, Angel Manuel Soto, and Producer, Marco Ramirez.

Angel Manuel Soto is best known for his upcoming work in Blue Beetle and his most recent film Charm City Kings. He will be working with Marco Ramirez. Notably, this will be Ramirez first feature-length film. But this doesn’t mean he isn’t experienced. The writer has Marvel blood, having produced Netflix’s Marvel show The Defenders and a good six episodes of Daredevil in season 2.

This film is not to be confused with the Transformers 7 movie, premiering in 2022. This movie is not even linked to the mainline of the original Transformers movies. The movie is still in its early stages, so limited information is known about the storyline and stars playing in the film.

This stand-alone film is likely a start for Paramount to branch out from the regular Transformer series. Along with expanding the universe of Transformers, this makes it possible for Paramount to release more content for its newly rebooted streaming series, Paramount+. The project also gives the production company a chance to appeal to the modern audience.

Since we won’t know the release date or be getting a trailer anytime soon, you can keep your Transformers needs in check with our epic Hasbro Unicron, or find out more about Transformers new animated series.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.