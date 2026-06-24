Anson Lo on playing fictional version of self on new series, most absurd things about him online

When you're in the spotlight, it's inevitable that people will have their opinions about you.

Playing a fictional version of himself in Viu's new thriller-drama series The Season, Hong Kong singer-dancer Anson Lo spoke to AsiaOne in a recent interview on his role and encountering fictional things about himself on the web.

"The most absurd things I've seen written about me are usually about my personality and ego," said the 30-year-old who's part of the boy band Mirror. "But I can just keep doing my own thing and working hard so that people see the real me through their own eyes."

Comprised of six episodes, The Season follows a close-knit group of friends gathering for a summer of sun-drenched luxury as Hong Kong's boating season begins. But what starts as a glamorous escape soon spirals into a web of deception, power struggles and life-altering consequences.

In his cameo appearance, Anson performs in a large-scale dance scene alongside singer Marife Yau and actress Karena Lam, who plays Fiona Hext, the commanding queen of Hong Kong's high society.

Comparing the differences between the reel version of himself and in real life, Anson revealed that the former is more experienced and mature than him. "I'm more shy in person and relatively less sociable," he added.

It was also his first time filming a drama in English, which made him more nervous. Furthermore, he remarked that his fellow cast and crew were "super experienced and professional", hence he felt he had to step up his game.

Thankfully, everything went well and off-camera, they chatted a lot about food and diets. The drama was filmed in Hong Kong - where he resides - and while he would have loved to hang out with his co-workers and take them on a tour around the city, they were all too busy filming and working.

Anson was in Singapore last year for Waterbomb and he told us he got to try "lots of good food" here while doing a promotional collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board, adding he "misses kopi o kosong so much".

He made his acting debut in 2020 with the youth sport drama We are the Littles, though he had cameo roles in the 2019 drama Retire to Queen. In 2021, he made waves with his main role as Ling Siu-muk in Ossan's Love, which was Hong Kong's first mainstream boys' love drama.

The cast of The Season also features international talents Yvonne Chapman, Jessie Mei Li, Lee Jae-yoon, Justin Chien, Celina Jade and Toby Stephens.

Watch all episodes of The Season now on Viu.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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